It’s been one year since our first COVID-19 patient was admitted to the LCMC Health family of hospitals. One year since our lives were fundamentally changed in the blink of an eye. The pandemic has taken a heavy toll, reshaping how we live, how we interact, how we work. For some of us our lives were put on hold, forever in a wait-and-see pattern. For others, their services were desperately needed, and they courageously rose to the challenge.
So many of our community members put their lives at risk to make our lives as normal as possible — nurses, doctors, respiratory therapists, teachers, EMS and police officers, just to name a few. Their resilience, compassion, and ingenuity have created another definition of the word hero, selflessly working endless hours to be our guiding light as the pandemic surged.
I often look back over the past year and am humbled by what this community can achieve when faced with such incredible adversity. To all our heroes and the countless local businesses who provided basic needs, food and shelter to the extraordinary people who cared for us, thank you. Let us also be mindful of the economic toll our favorite local eateries, shops and venues have taken and support them in whatever way we can.
As we look to the future, a commitment to stop the spread of the virus is crucial. LCMC Health is doing our part by inviting the community to 'Be in That Number' with in-hospital vaccine clinics and now, our mass vaccination initiative at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. My hope is that as more people get vaccinated and the number of infections go down, we can all regain a sense of security.
In the meantime, I invite you to join me and teams at LCMC Health and our six hospitals, health care colleagues from across the region, civic leaders, and the community on March 9 and proudly ring a bell to honor our front-line heroes and all the lives affected by COVID-19 — those we have lost, and those who continue the fight. I hope that with each toll of the bell, all those who have been impacted from the pandemic will feel our outstretched hand on their back, continuously supporting the needs of our community, with heart.
GREG FEIRN
CEO, LCMC Health
New Orleans