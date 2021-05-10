By now, most Harahan residents are aware of a proposed ordinance — advertised in The Advocate in March — to revise an agreement between a previous Harahan City Council and the developers of the former Colonial Golf and Country Club property. A public hearing is Wednesday.
Missing from the new proposal is a permanent road from the newly-created subdivision onto Jefferson Highway. Without this road — suggested in the old agreement but not confirmed — Colonial Club Drive would have to handle all of the new traffic (either heading to the highway at one end, or Riverside Drive at the other) generated by 137 new homes being planned. Additionally, the original 76-interior lot limit has been dropped, with no limitations in the new agreement. Imagine the traffic congestion, especially with the 20 mph speed limit on both Colonial and Riverside Drive! Imperial Woods subdivision also would be impacted, as drivers eventually turn off Riverside down residential side streets leading back to Jefferson Highway.
Colonial is very narrow. It is not suitable for heavy traffic either by weight or sheer numbers. And now that at least one home has already been built along its west side, widening the street is impossible.
Although there have been recent discussions about a temporary road from the highway — for infrastructure only (sewerage, drainage, etc.) — even this has yet to be decided. Perhaps there should be a building moratorium until details are finalized. If Colonial must also bear the burden for infrastructure and construction traffic, the condition of the deteriorating street can only get worse, and further impact the neighborhood. If someone gets injured because of the situation and the city gets sued, the taxpayers ultimately will pay the price.
BARBARA B. LACOUR
editor
Harahan