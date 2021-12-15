Why will it take five months to repair the St. Charles streetcar line?
When the transcontinental railroad was finished in 1869, the construction project covered over 1,900 miles in a little over six years. That makes the average building rate about a mile per day. Using that same basic math, I’m expecting that the St. Charles streetcar line will now finish up somewhere between Mobile and Pensacola.
Please keep in mind that the transcontinental railroad construction also included obstacles such as “cutting and/or blasting through or around hills, filling in washes, building bridges or trestles, digging and blasting tunnels.”
The New Orleans streetcar line is one of the things that makes the city of New Orleans wonderful and unique. The routes were engineered perfectly, and it makes traveling through New Orleans and the CBD enjoyable and affordable. It’s really a shame, as tourism is starting to pick up again, that the street cars are replaced by bulky buses that are almost too big for some of the roads.
This great city deserves better. Five months seems to be an exorbitant amount of time to remove deteriorating asphalt, but what do I know? I thought 17 months was a long time to wait to demolish The Hard Rock.
JIM SYOEN
musician/broadcaster
New Orleans