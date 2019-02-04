ACA.lifemarch004.012118.jpg
Buy Now

Pro-life supporters, led by the Breaux Bridge Council of the Knights of Columbus, arrive at St. John's Cathedral following a march from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette quadrangle as part of a Pro-Life Rally on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, in Lafayette. The theme for the rally was "Uniting Hearts, Saving Lives."

 ADVOCATE STAFF PHOTO BY BRAD BOWIE --

Regarding the recent anti-abortion letter by M.M. Duran, that last sentence! If I wanted to hear silly, unsupported, inflammatory nonsense, I'd just watch Fox news. I don't doubt Durath's sincerity, but he takes a complicated issue and turns it into a cartoon where his opponents are savage baby killers for the sake of partisan politics. It's a view so delusionally extreme I won't even try to refute it.

By the way, some people consider the opinion page to be a place for serious civic discourse, not a venue for gotcha entertainment.

Letters: Time for perspective on abortion

David Porter

retired English professor

Baton Rouge

View comments