Regarding the recent anti-abortion letter by M.M. Duran, that last sentence! If I wanted to hear silly, unsupported, inflammatory nonsense, I'd just watch Fox news. I don't doubt Durath's sincerity, but he takes a complicated issue and turns it into a cartoon where his opponents are savage baby killers for the sake of partisan politics. It's a view so delusionally extreme I won't even try to refute it.
By the way, some people consider the opinion page to be a place for serious civic discourse, not a venue for gotcha entertainment.
David Porter
retired English professor
Baton Rouge