I read with dismay the letter written by my House representative, Laurie Schlegel, suggesting that veto override sessions should be the norm, an opportunity to keep a check on the executive branch. It's the Legislature that needs to be kept in check. More disturbing, is that it appears to be common knowledge that the drive for an override session was designed to press extreme measures arising out of unnecessary cultural wars.
It's hard to figure out which is worst, so I will start with the ill-conceived, hateful legislation designed to exclude transgender children from sports. Not even the author of this bill can cite one instance of a problem, so this appears to be a solution searching for a problem. Who picks on kids?
All I remember about my teen years was feeling awkward, misunderstood and unpopular. And the State of Louisiana hadn't even labeled me unfit to hang out with other kids on the sports field. This cruel legislation should stay in the trash heap that the governor threw it in.
The other driver is just as foolish. Never mind that sheriffs said the education requirements for concealed weapons are good for law enforcement. The Legislature, while claiming to support those in blue, voted overwhelmingly to make their job harder.
They asked the Legislature to help make sure folks knew how to use their concealed guns. No, that fell on deaf ears, except for the governor.
Instead of wasting time on these issues, our legislators should work to better the state. Figure out how to get folks to take the vaccine, to make health care available to all, educate our children, care for our elderly, protect our coast or attract good-paying jobs. Stop the culture war and do your job.
JAN HAYDEN
attorney
Metairie