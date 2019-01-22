Poetry is therapeutic for me...
We, the Saints fans, are still in shock and total disbelief.
For we were really cheated of being the champions of the NFC.
Our team played their hearts out and gave it their all,
Yet their victory was stolen from a blatant missed call.
No way it was a mistake, three refs couldn’t miss a penalty like that.
You changed our destiny and our boys can’t ever get that back.
You replay things over and over to make sure you get it right.
Yet integrity and fairness meant nothing on that Championship game night.
By doing nothing you continue to cheat the players and fans of our great state.
Remember you banned our coach, yet slapped the wrist of cheaters who also did Deflategate.
Roger Goodell, you should take a stand and restore our faith in the game.
If the game was thrown or the refs were paid off that would really be a shame.
Know that is what we are thinking, for there is no other explanation.
Unless you just wanted another opportunity to try and crush The Who Dat Nation.
But our team and people are resilient and we have been through worse than this.
However, it is extremely unfair that because of a ref, this Super Bowl we will miss.
Thanks to our team for a great season, we will always stand by you.
Know how proud we are of you guys on and off of the field too.
Mrs. Benson got it right when she said “We are a family.”
What you mean to The Who Dat Nation, we only hope you see.
Stacey B. Picard
IS trainer
Maurice