I write to thank Matt Galey and Stephen Winham for their letters regarding litter, and I join them in their passion for a cleaner East Baton Rouge. Appearances matter, and we want all our citizens and visitors to join in the effort of keeping Baton Rouge as beautiful as possible. Their letters are a nice opening to share with all of our citizens the aggressive efforts the city-parish is taking to address litter under my administration and to continue seeking citizen buy-in for these initiatives.
Since taking office, I have made improving our quality of place and the appearance of our parish a priority for my administration, making litter abatement in our community a priority in the following ways:
- Initiating “Operation Fresh Start,” which begins with a Saturday community-wide clean-up, and is followed by an aggressive week in which our DPW crews attack trash and blight across the parish, removing illegally dumped tires, trash piles, mowing, and other activities. (I invite everyone to join us on Saturday, Oct. 6, for our next Operation Fresh Start);
- Partnering with nonprofits like Keep Baton Rouge Beautiful to hold “Clean Sweep” trash and litter pickup weekends at locations across the parish;
- Launching a major push called “Corridor Beautification Initiative,” which deploys our crews on clean-up intervention of targeted corridors in order to improve the appearance of high-traffic areas like College Drive and Plank Road;
- Formed a Litter Response Team, made up of City-Parish personnel to immediately respond to large trash spills;
- Sponsoring recycling and composting campaigns in our schools;
Similar efforts have been launched under my administration to address other critical issues of appearance regarding blight, such as the creation of a Blight Strike Team, increasing the budget for demolition of blighted structures in our parish, implementing robocalls to organizations that illegally place signs on the public right-of-way, and engaging the East Baton Rouge Redevelopment Authority to deploy redevelopment dollars on blighted properties.
These are just some of the ways my administration has made beautification a priority.
While the task of fighting and cleaning litter is not solely the government’s responsibility, I will continue to make it a hallmark for my administration. I encourage all citizens to get involved in anti-litter efforts, such as: sponsor a neighborhood clean-up, volunteer with nonprofits to clean our parish, contact your local school or church to find out how you can educate our future leaders about anti-litter efforts, and encourage businesses to keep their properties litter free.
I also encourage everyone to download the parish’s Red Stick 311 app, or call our 311 call center to report litter and blight.
Together, our efforts will continue to make East Baton Rouge not only beautiful and litter-free, but a place of peace, prosperity and progress for everyone.
Sharon Weston Broome
Mayor-President, East Baton Rouge Parish
Baton Rouge