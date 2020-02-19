I recently went to a doctor’s appointment. I checked in, filled out a mountain of paperwork and paid my $40 copay. The waiting room was empty, so I figured I had at least a reasonable chance of being seen quickly.
After only a few minutes, a nurse ushered me into the examination room. She said, “The doctor will be with you shortly.”
I read the news, listened to an audiobook, and did a few Duolingo Spanish lessons. I stretched, paced back and forth, and peered out the window. And I contemplated the many things I could have accomplished if I had been at work. After waiting for more than an hour and a half, I finally gave up and walked out.
I know that doctors’ time is valuable, but so is that of their patients.
As the country looks to address big health care issues like universal coverage, the opioid crisis, and the high cost of prescription drugs, it might want to consider fixing a few of the “smaller” problems like scheduling as well.
FOLWELL DUNBAR
nonprofit administrator
New Orleans