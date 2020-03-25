It may seem odd to look to a 14th-century poet such as Chaucer for help with the COVID-19 crisis. But his poems do provide some — beyond the balm for the soul that reading good poetry always provides.
On Feb. 29, The New York Times ran an opinion piece, “How to be a Smart Coronavirus Prepper,” by Annalee Newitz. While I admired the article’s optimism, I question its analysis of Chaucer’s response to the Black Death, which carried away nearly half of the population of Europe when the poet was only 6 years old. Newitz writes that Chaucer “grew up in a world forever changed by a pandemic, and yet he mentions the plague only once in his enormous body of work.”
In fact, Chaucer’s poetry is haunted by the plague. His first major work, "The Book of the Duchess," is a moving elegy for John of Gaunt’s wife, Blanche, who died in the pandemic. It is a lesson in the kind of empathy we need today, if we’re to survive the COVID-19 crisis.
And then there are Chaucer’s warnings about pandemics, that we would do well to heed. Although he’s a pilgrim on the road to Canterbury, Chaucer’s Physician is also a plague profiteer. He cashes in by implying — like Jude Law in the movie "Contagion" (2011) — that he has a cure. (In the Middle Ages, there was no cure for the Black Death, as there isn’t, yet, for COVID-19).
Then there are the three young drunks in the Canterbury Tales, who are so loaded that they fail to notice that one of their friends has been carried off by the plague. Sobering up, they resolve to kill Death — only to become his victim because of their pride.
I’m teaching a medieval drama seminar this term. Just before my students were sent home because of the pandemic, we were talking about Death in the morality plays: he’s always represented behind his victims, because no one wants to believe he’s there. Well, he’s with us now.
There’s hope, however — in the form of ongoing scientific research and in the lessons of Chaucer’s poetry. Empathy, honesty, vigilance, and humility: In the midst of a pandemic, these never lose their healing power.
MICHAEL KUCZYNSKI
professor of English, Tulane University
New Orleans