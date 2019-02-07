Seriously … an article in the Advocate recently stated that a man had been sentenced to three years in prison for killing his girlfriend's cat, and he also cannot own an animal for 10 years.
Now I in no way believe he should not be punished for cruelty to animals but if one can rip an unborn baby from the safety of its mother’s womb, tearing it limb from limb and this murder goes unpunished?
I see a rather large problem here. What has this society become? What if the mothers of those promoting abortion had been given the choice and chose to abort them?
Maryella Sterling
retired teacher
Walker