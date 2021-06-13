Ex-Sheriff Charles C. Wilson's letter of June 5 overlooks historic systemic problems in police departments in Louisiana, especially the recent examples in the New Orleans Police Department and Louisiana State Police. The history of police department system failures shows there exists what is called the "code of silence" in these and most police departments.
In the Greene excess force case, the Adolph Grimes III excess force case, the Manning excess force case, the Henry Glover excess force case, the Danziger bridge excess force cases and the Algiers 7 excess force cases are tragic examples of multiple officers' participation and concealment of officers using excessive force, in violation of the civil rights of citizens. There is still a lack of good training and testing on the police training in Louisiana; the POST certification requirements of just 370 hours, when hairdressers in Louisiana need 1,500 hours of training, is ridiculously low.
NOPD has disbanded its plainclothes task force members due to unconstitutional stops and frisks only after NOPD task force officers were caught on video discussing their knowingly unconstitutional practices. The culture of policing needs to change and has not. The "code of silence" is alive and well in Louisiana police departments. Conduct condoned is conduct repeated.
GLENN MCGOVERN
civil rights attorney
Metairie