As we continue to adapt to living through the COVID-19 pandemic, I am proud and inspired to once again witness the strength of our state’s sense of community, resiliency and resolve.
While we could easily be gripped by fear of the unknown, I have watched the people of our state come together for the betterment of all. From our nonprofits and their volunteers helping those in need to our grocers who are keeping families fed to the sacrifices being made by our health care heroes — Louisianans are finding ways to adapt, overcome and inspire.
At Entergy Louisiana, we feel a profound sense of duty to provide reliable power to our customers now more than ever. We realize the importance of this service as we all do our part to keep our communities healthy and secure.
For our customers, we have suspended disconnects until further notice as the situation continues to evolve. While we all face uncertainty and stress, we want to make sure that your continued service is not part of that burden. Our company has also donated more than $500,000 in Louisiana to help both those on the front lines of the COVID-19 fight and families who are struggling to meet their most basic needs.
We are also taking extra precautions to keep our workforce and the communities we serve as safe as possible. We are strictly following all CDC guidelines, including social distancing. Also, we have gone a step further by limiting access to our worksites as well as having employees travel in separate vehicles. Most importantly, all Entergy Louisiana workers know they have a right to stop work if they do not feel 100% safe when performing the task at hand.
Our crews are continuing to perform critical reliability work to enhance and strengthen our grid. This includes upgrading infrastructure to help keep the energy flowing. As we just saw over Easter weekend, unpredictable storms are a part of life for our region. And as we head into hurricane season, it is important that we continue to take steps to improve our infrastructure.
We want to make sure we are there for our small businesses, who are the economic backbone of our communities. We have pulled together resources, including hosting an information session with political and business leaders, to ensure Louisiana business owners receive the information they need.
Our communities have always been there for us, and these are steps we are taking to be there for them when they need us most.
In Louisiana, we are not afraid of adversity. We have been knocked down before, only to rise and restore. Our communities are strong, and we are even stronger together. While the coming weeks and months may be uncertain, I know Entergy Louisiana will do its part to keep powering life.
PHILLIP MAY
president, Entergy Louisiana
Baton Rouge