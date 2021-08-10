On Thursday, Superintendent Henderson Lewis Jr. announced NOLA Public Schools wouldn’t offer a virtual learning option. While I thoroughly believe in the connection of and need for in-person learning, I also know that with students under 12 not even eligible for the vaccine, virtual will continue to be part of our reality whether NOLA-PS wants it or not.
The burden shouldn’t be on teachers to simultaneously teach in-person and virtual, but rather for schools within NOLA-PS to have dedicated virtual teachers per grade. Ideally, students would be assigned to teachers at their school, but schools could collaborate in shared virtual classrooms to make it more viable in places where there are staff shortages, like in New Orleans. The Wake County Public School System in North Carolina is doing just that. It has created a virtual academy, staffed with designated virtual teachers for K-12, to ensure students and families have a virtual learning option. Students might be taught by a teacher from their school or by one at another school in the district who teaches students from several schools.
Thanks to more than $4 billion in federal dollars designed to help Louisiana’s PreK-12 academic recovery efforts, NOLA-PS can afford to build out virtual learning, employ designated virtual teachers, and increase pay for teachers overall.
More than 90% of the $4 billion — part of three COVID-19 stimulus packages — flows directly to school systems. Superintendents get to decide where the funds go.
NOLA-PS, which the Orleans Parish School Board governs, operates a decentralized system of charter schools; as a result, its powers are more limited than a typical school board. That means it’s up to the board and our charter schools to work together on a robust plan for what’s imminent — a whole lot of virtual learning.
STEPHANIE HEPBURN
editor
New Orleans