Dan Fagan’s commentary condemning mask mandates viewed the issue as a political one and completely ignored the science involved. He mistakenly stated that a masked person was protected, so why should they worry about a non-masked person? He does not understand how it works.
For the most part, my mask protects you, and your mask protects me.
Airborne transmission is the primary route for the person-to-person spread of the virus that causes COVID-19. Infected individuals disperse virus-bearing liquid particles when speaking normally, coughing or sneezing. Face masks greatly reduce airborne transmission by blocking dispersion of these particles. However, a mask does not completely protect against inhaling those virus particles.
The only mask that protects the wearer from inhaling virus is a well-fitting N95, which should be reserved for frontline hospital workers. The most frightening statistic is that somewhere between 30-60% of infected people are either asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic. They are walking around, shedding virus and have no way to know they have it. One unmasked, asymptomatic carrier in an indoor crowded space can be a super spreader and my mask will likely not protect me from that person. That person should not be “free” to do that.
Masks reduce the spread of this disease, a proven fact, and will assist us to intelligently open our communities, but only if they are properly worn by all. I have worn a surgical mask every day of my adult working life in the operating room. It is not a big deal, it is not onerous, and is not in the least harmful to the wearer, but in this case, it is respectful and potentially life-saving to others as our communities open up.
We must encourage masking and support the wisdom of it instead of making it a political affront to freedom. Trust me, I was on the front line in the ICU, and witnessed as people battled on ventilators, some to recover, many more to die alone. We must do all we can to prevent a return to those dark days of late March and early April.
Listen to the science, not the political commentary.
LORI ROGERS POCHE
physician
Metairie