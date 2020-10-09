In October 2003, I was a member of the Louisiana State Board of Regents. We had a special meeting where we honored Gov. Mike Foster for making the funding of higher education in our state a top priority. Under his leadership, a new community and technical college system was created. The Stelly Plan was also enacted during his administration. Under the bold initiative of the Stelly Plan, higher education faculty salaries were funded to the Southern regional average, the only time in recent history. We concluded our special meeting by honoring Gov. Foster with a special video and presenting him with a plaque.
I had the honor of serving on the LSU Board of Supervisors for 18 years and the Board of Regents for 3 years. From that perspective, I can honestly say that Gov. Foster did more for higher education than any other governor and he should be remembered for all that he did for our state.
STANLEY JACOBS
attorney
New Orleans