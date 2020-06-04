We began the Dialogue on Race Louisiana 20 years ago to discover and discuss with local citizens the facts of institutional racism. But America’s conversation about race and power began hundreds of years earlier — with the institution of slavery — and since has flared often into argument and once into war.
At the Dialogue we understand that American institutions were designed to benefit white people while keeping all others subordinate. Maintaining this structure often takes brute force, and black Americans take the brunt of that through aggressive police tactics and mass incarceration. Every time another unarmed black person is killed by police, under pretense of provocation or none at all, Americans are reminded who’s in charge.
This is on purpose; it’s entirely the point. This is why black people (and an increasing plurality of our fellow Americans) predictably and frequently unite in protest.
But even the institution of protest, as American as the “Boston Tea Party,” cannot be considered without its anti-black bias. When women (mostly white) marched en masse in opposition to President Donald Trump’s inauguration, their protest was widely described as a statement about Trump’s numerous transgressions. No pundit warned this protest movement might turn violent; its legitimacy was taken for granted.
Compare that to the term “peaceful protest” as used today in the media and by the president himself. The clear implication is that violence is feared and perhaps inevitable whenever black Americans protest their forcible subjugation.
But violence is rare. Witness Sunday’s student-led protest here in Baton Rouge: Like most civil actions across the country, it was cathartic and unifying, but not violent. When violence occurs, the police often “fire the first shot,” either figuratively by encroaching armed and armored or literally (as happened numerous times this week across America) by actually firing on crowds of civilians.
As evidenced by the steep increase in participation in our structured Dialogues, local people want positive change. They want to hear each other’s experiences, read, and discuss how to get to a better place. The first step is the hardest for most: to realize that the problem is not just a few bad cops who might be punished, but rather it was America’s knee on the neck of George Floyd.
MAXINE CRUMP
executive director, Dialogue on Race Louisiana
Baton Rouge