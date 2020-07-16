I was surprised to see a letter from Lana Venable, a leader of a local group that seeks to limit access to the civil justice system, calling for an immediate return to tort reform in the next legislative session.
The Legislature just passed a major tort reform bill, and the governor signed it into law. Supporters of the bill applauded the measure, calling it the most sweeping package of changes to the civil justice system Louisiana has seen in more than 20 years.
The bill won’t take effect until Jan. 1, 2021, so why are the proponents already pushing for more?
It’s because the bill won’t give Louisiana drivers the reduction in car insurance rates that Venable and her cohorts promised — and they want to ram through more legislation before they’re found out.
Some background: During the debate over tort reform in this year’s legislative sessions, not a single insurance company said they would lower auto insurance rates if tort reform passed, and no hard evidence was given that it would do so. But the people of Louisiana were promised over and over again by business lobbyists and the politicians working with them that this tort reform legislation would in fact lead to massive reductions in auto insurance premiums. The insurance commissioner even promised reductions of 25%, or more.
Even the most aggressive tort reform advocates said it could take up to three years until we realized any of intended benefits from their legislation, assuming there are any. But now, before this year’s law has even taken effect, they’re coming back for more.
Before big business and the insurance lobby strip away even more of our individual rights we should wait to see if this year’s tort reform bill actually works.
ERIC HOLL
executive director, Real Reform Louisiana
Baton Rouge