I find the Jan. 1 letter to The Advocate from Steve Gardes, CPA, disturbing. I have no problem with Mr. Gardes’ contention that Medicaid consumes a large portion of the state’s budget and that this contributes to the inability to finance better pay for teachers. However, I strongly disagree that health care should be a casualty of the need to better fund anything else. Gardes approaches Medicaid as if it is simply a money issue — and a poorly-conceived and executed one, at that. I submit that good health care is a prerequisite to a good education and that neither should be sacrificed for the other.
Mr. Gardes challenges LDH to submit budget projections for Medicaid spending, “like the Revenue Estimating Conference does.” I guess he is unaware that Louisiana law, in the same statutes related to the Revenue Estimating Conference, requires the existence of a Health and Social Services Estimating Conference of which there is a Medicaid subcommittee. I don’t blame him for not knowing about this carefully constructed conference which exists, among others established in L.R.S. 39:21.3, to develop consensus data on major expenditure components of the budget.
I would encourage Mr. Gardes to carefully review all sections of Title 39, paying attention to those that carefully lay out how the budget should be developed, enacted, and executed. He might wonder, as I often do, the extent to which the letter and spirit of these laws are applied in practice.
I also find Mr. Gardes’ mathematics baffling at times. For example, he asserts that “Louisiana’s portion of Medicaid spending has increased $1.6 billion per year over the last eight years, increasing from $1.7 billion to $3.3 billion per year.” He corrects this in the next sentence, but a reader could get a very wrong impression reading one sentence in isolation from the other.
In summary, it’s time to stop playing games with the numbers and deal with reality using laws and procedures already in place while acknowledging all our human needs. Could both education and health care be more efficiently administered? Of course. So could everything else.
STEPHEN WINHAM
retired state budget director
St. Francisville