I can't figure out why these unions, especially police unions, continue voting for Democrats.
If the Democrats get elected, we will see the biggest union busting in this country's history. We are already seeing this happen with the police by their calls for defunding the police. They will take down the rest of the unions by their New Green Deal by destroying everything necessary for the survival of industry and thus shutting down unions.
The only unions to survive will probably be the taxpayer-funded teachers' unions because they are seen to be most helpful to the socialist Democrats. And they are very powerful in controlling our educational system.
Union members need to get "woke," as they say. There just isn’t any more old-time Democrat Party. It does not exist anymore.
CYNTHIA BROWN
retired merchandiser
Walker