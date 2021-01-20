In 2001, as a lifelong Catholic, I read the Gospel of Matthew for myself for the first time: 44 pages long.
Since then, I’ve pored over all four gospels to the point where passages pop into my thought process many times a day in everyday living. Those words are special.
Gandhi and Tolstoy corresponded about the words in the four gospels. Gandhi told Tolstoy, “I like this Jesus. But these Christians, the British running my country, India, not so much.”
Reflecting on what happened in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6 at our nation’s Capitol, what popped into my head was the “leaders” who led the ground troops to this point is — including Sens. John Kennedy, Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley, and Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry — “Those who lead others to sin, it would be better that a millstone was tied to their necks and they were thrown into the sea. These things must come into this world, but woe to those through whom they come.” Matthew 18: 6-7.
ALEX CHAPMAN
lawyer
Ville Platte