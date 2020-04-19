BR.comite.041819 TS 86.jpg
Participants including, from left, Amite River Basin Commission President Col. Ben Babin, Gov. John Bel Edwards, Dept. of Transportation and Development Secretary Shawn D. Wilson, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Col. Michael Clancy, U.S. Rep. Garret Graves, R-La., State Sen. Bodi White, R-Baton Rouge, and State Rep. Valarie Hodges, R-Denham Springs, turn dirt at the groundbreaking ceremony for the channel of the Comite River Diversion Canal, Wednesday, April 17, 2019 just off U.S. 61 near Barnett Road in Zachary.

 ADVOCATE STAFF PHOTO BY TRAVIS SPRADLING

I would like to commend your guest columnist David Laszcz (“Invest now in infrastructure to keep our economy afloat”, April 15), for the most timely, relevant and important editorial you could have published. His column begs the question, “If not now, when?” President Barack Obama tried to push for a massive infrastructure program and President Donald Trump promised one. Better economic conditions have perhaps provided the excuse for postponing it until now.

I agree with every point Laszcz makes. Addressing the need to provide adequate, if not world-class, infrastructure would greatly improve our international economic competitiveness. It would provide honest work to millions needing it for many years and help our construction industry survive and thrive. In addition to roads, bridges and other transportation programs, desperately needed drainage projects need to be completed as do other critical public works projects like water and sewer system renovations and environmental clean ups.

These projects would not only pump money into the economy immediately, but would clearly save money in the long run and of equal importance, save human lives.

This is a no-brainer. Let’s do it.

STEPHEN WINHAM

former state budget director

St. Francisville

