Our beautiful state of Louisiana is in peril. Please help us!
President Joe Biden promised to be the climate president and wanted to establish the U.S. as an international leader at the COP26 climate talks in Scotland.
But leadership starts at home. Biden can’t talk a big game at the climate discussions while approving fossil fuel projects in indigenous, Black, and low-wealth communities. The most important thing he can do to show U.S. leadership is to keep fossil fuels in the ground.
Biden can use his existing executive authority to stop fossil fuel projects, just like he did with the Keystone XL pipeline. From drilling on public lands to pipelines, refineries, petrochemicals and exports, he can direct his agencies to reject permits for fossil fuel projects today with a stroke of a pen.
We deserve a world beyond fossil fuels. Biden can deliver it with executive action to not just build back better, but build back fossil-free.
RACHEL WATTS
teacher
New Orleans