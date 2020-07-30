Jefferson Parish is facing one of the most important elections in its history in August. The voters will decide on the future of East Jefferson General Hospital, and it is my hope that they will choose to approve the proposed sale to LCMC Health.
As the longest serving member of the EJGH Board of Directors, I have seen this community hospital through its most robust times and now its leanest years. A combination of factors, including the changing demographics of the East Bank along with a demise in standalone hospitals, created an untenable situation for EJGH over the long term. Our board of directors and executive staff reviewed many options before choosing LCMC Health as a partner who shared our mission and vision for the care of our patients. We determined that joining LCMC Health would provide benefits for our patients, physicians, team members and the entire community.
EJGH has a distinguished record of leadership in patient care, which will be preserved and enhanced through this acquisition. Through the years and countless surveys, EJGH’s level of care for its patients has been among national and regional leaders, and it will be improved under LCMC Health, which will inject new capital and resources. These resources will also mean that EJGH will benefit from new equipment and technology.
The EJGH Board of Directors studied this issue for many years before choosing this course of action. They voted unanimously to recommend the sale to LCMC Health to the Jefferson Parish Council. The voters of East Jefferson would be wise to approve this decision for the benefit of everyone in East Jefferson.
HENRY SHANE
member, EJGH board
Metairie