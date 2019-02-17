I often wonder why so many Southerners fell for the shtick (lies, gimmicks) of a New York City con man. Then I read the recent letter to The Advocate from Jesse Pitre. I want to believe people just ignore the historical facts when writing these letters, but it is hard when you read a letter such as that written by Pitre.
From 2011 to 2017, the Republicans, who controlled the Senate at the time, obstructed legislation that would have benefited our country tremendously. They voted against veterans 13 times. They obstructed all legislation introduced to rebuild our infrastructure. I could go on, and on, but I’ll end my recitation of their obstruction with perhaps their most heinous act. They refused to do their duty under the U.S. Constitution when it came to filling a vacancy on the U.S. Supreme Court. They would not even conduct hearings. But enough of that historical information. Let's move on to the “wall.”
In the first two years of the Donald Trump presidency, a survey of every U.S. representative was conducted to find out who supported the building (funding) of the “wall.” Sixty-nine Republicans in the House flatly stated they would not support funding of a “wall.” Needless to say, it was not the Democrats who obstructed the construction of the “wall.” Heck, the administration hasn’t even finished building the “wall” authorized by the Secure Fence Act of 2006, but that is a historical trip left for another time. Mr. President, quit whining and start finishing.
Robert Bloodworth
U.S. Navy, retired
Baton Rouge