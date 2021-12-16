While I support every effort to strengthen the East Baton Rouge Parish public schools, I believe enrolling high school students willy-nilly in dual-enrollment college courses is folly. I would perhaps make exception for the strongest students looking for more academic challenge.
But many students don't seem to be learning enough academically in high school as it is, despite the fact that the curriculum is meant to educate toward success in college or in a 21st century, post-high-school job.
If Dr. Sito Narcisse and the School Board want to make a dramatic change, they should instead greatly expand pre-K programs, starting with 2- and 3-year-olds. This, to my old-fashioned way of thinking, will do much more toward making our students ready for whatever comes next.
MARY ANN STERNBERG
freelance writer
Baton Rouge