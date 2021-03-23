I think I am having an identity crisis.
Hillary Clinton called us "deplorables," Joe Biden called us "Neanderthals" and now the former president of LSU, F. King Alexander, is calling us "hicks."
Clinton stayed with a philandering husband because it was her only route to fame and fortune; Biden sold his soul to the progressives to become president; and Alexander is apparently a kingly hypocrite who said he loved Louisiana when he was living here.
In spite of their childish name-calling, I'm going to continue referring to myself as a God-loving, patriotic American, who also loves his country, his flag, his family and, yes, is someone who still respects our national anthem.
MICHAEL DEFELICE
real estate
Zachary