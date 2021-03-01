Regarding this newspaper's Feb. 13 article “The Einstein of our coast,” I would first like to recognize that John Lopez deserves immense credit for his deep-seated commitment to what he believes and his work on the "Multiple Lines of the Defense" strategy.
While Lopez has earned acclaim for much of his work, protecting the coast at all costs has come at a considerable price. To be clear, the Louisiana oyster industry supports common-sense efforts to restore the wetlands and to provide for coastal flood protection.
The Louisiana oyster community believes we can rebuild the coast without sacrificing the diversity of our estuaries and destroying current fish and wildlife habitats. Where we disagree with Lopez relates to the tens of thousands of acres of historic public oyster seed ground on the east banks of Plaquemines and St. Bernard parishes that are being irreparably destroyed by damages from freshwater diversion projects.
Historically public seed grounds produced 60% of Louisiana’s oysters. Today, it barely produces 2%.
Ninety percent of oyster production today comes from private leases. Over the years, individual oystermen have been the protectors of the natural coastal environment. We have invested millions of out-of-pocket expenses adding to the estuaries to help build reefs.
Our industry has been a major fishery in Louisiana for over 150 years. Oystering is an invaluable sustainable resource that is culturally and economically important to many of Louisiana’s coastal communities. In fact, Louisiana’s commercial oyster industry provides for almost 4,000 jobs and has an economic impact of $317 million annually. It is disheartening to see that when it comes to the loss of jobs and damaging the economies of coastal communities, many scientists intentionally ignore the human cost and look the other way.
Sadly, Louisiana, for the first time, is close to losing its longstanding role as the number-one oyster producer in the world to Texas. Policies advocated by Lopez and others are largely the reason why. We cannot allow the state to take our most valuable renewable resource for granted.
As a third-generation oysterman, my greatest fear is losing our livelihood for the next generation who can no longer sustain this living. Important assets like historical oyster reefs should be protected in future coastal plans. Louisiana’s coastal communities depend on the health of these estuaries for economic sustenance.
MITCH JURISICH
chairman, Louisiana Oyster Taskforce
Belle Chasse