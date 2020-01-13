Khlil Lewis,10, a fourth grade student at Lafayette Academy Charter School in New Orleans, was selected to be the junior caption for the coin toss before the Saints hosted the Minnesota Vikings, stands with New Orleans Saints outside linebacker Demario Davis (56) and New Orleans Saints offensive guard Nick Easton (62) in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, La. Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. LewisÕs favorite Saints player is running back Alvin Kamara (41).