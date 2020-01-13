Gregory Tilton wrote a thought-provoking letter about the arbitrariness of officiating and the impact of luck on NFL games.
I hadn't thought about just how many of the games I watch do indeed depend on the very limited view of the field the officials have or the various lucky and unlucky breaks that each game depend on. As I thought about his argument, however, I found myself adding more reasons to not watch the games anymore. For one, the actual playing time of a game is so punctuated with commercials, timeouts, player injuries and other breaks that it just isn't worth listening to the vacuous commentary and the mind-numbing commercials that seem the real point of the broadcasts. I believe someone once calculated that there are only 11 minutes of actual play in an NFL game. So, thanks to Gregory for waking me up. Like you, I'll do something else with my Sunday afternoons next year.
John Nirenberg
retired
Mandeville