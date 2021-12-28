When I first began kindergarten in 1943, we were required to get tuberculosis shots in order to attend and that is still true. So people who object to children getting shots for COVID-19 are totally out of order.
We got everybody vaccinated for TB and it’s rare for anyone to die from it anymore. The sooner we get everyone vaccinated for COVID-19, the sooner we will stop having people die from getting it.
We should not be as dumb as some folks think Southerners are: Get vaccinated and save your life, your kids’ lives and mine. I’ve had all three of my shots, so have my four kids and my four grandkids & my four great-grandkids will get theirs before they start school, too.
People should take care of their family, too. Don’t be an ignoramus. Save your life and your family's lives, too.
A. ROSELYN LEONARD
musician
New Orleans