I would like to commend Lt. Col. Brandon Gregoire on his insightful May 18 commentary on crime and failed policies in New Orleans. Doing some research, I learned that the colonel is a native New Orleanian who earned an undergraduate degree from Harvard University and a master's degree from the U.S. Naval War College.
He has commanded a battalion, worked on Capitol Hill, served at the Pentagon, and was honored as a Department of Defense Congressional Fellow. It is obvious his organization and leadership skills are exceptional.
In his column, the colonel calls on Orleans Parish voters to demand more from their politicians to "get the government " we "deserve."
RICHARD MARKSBURY
educator
New Orleans