In ordinary times, teachers have one of the hardest, most important jobs in the world. During crises, that job becomes especially difficult and critical. The pandemic has made this abundantly clear. Teachers learned to teach virtually and supported students through trauma, while coping with their own. Many educators taught in-person, even before the vaccine was available.
Many were understandably anxious about this, even with schools’ strong precautions. Our educators have lost loved ones, neighbors, and members of their school communities due to COVID-19. Our Black and Brown communities have felt this devastating impact at a disproportionately high rate.
Throughout these difficult times, educators found and shared solutions to problems we never expected, from how to teach remotely to how to manage safe in-person classes. They know what works.
We must continue to ask educators what they know and need — in and outside of a pandemic. Many school leaders, families, and state, local, and national leaders already do this, but it must be consistent and universal. We must emphasize teachers’ voices and experiences.
When educators ask for appropriate compensation, help with student loans, or housing subsidies, let us remember we have called them superheroes — and treat them that way. When they say students deserve trauma-informed support, more counselors, and more arts, we need to take their feedback and help find ways to fund their ideas. If you have already been listening, thank you. If not, it is important to start now.
As a former teacher and school leader, I know my colleagues in New Orleans Public Schools are the true experts. Throughout this pandemic, we depended on them, and they continue to come through. We can’t forget it.
JAWAN BROWN-ALEXANDER
chief of schools, New Schools for New Orleans
New Orleans