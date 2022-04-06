East Baton Rouge's school board is redistricting, and some are advocating to expand the size of the board. To increase the board from nine members to 11 or 15, advocates say, leads to better representation of fewer constituents in each district.
We urge school board members and the public not to ascribe to this notion. Better representation results from sincere, hardworking, and thoughtful leadership, not dividing the parish.
Before 2014, the board had 11 members. Its meetings were clumsy at best and embarrassing at worst. Board members regularly wasted time trading cheap shots, arguing over minutiae and even shoving furniture in frustration. That dysfunction was the backdrop when concerned citizens successfully pushed to reduce the board to nine members. While every decision the board has made since has not been worthy of support, the board members have generally worked collaboratively and professionally.
Empirical evidence further demonstrates that smaller school boards deliver more effective governance.
The University of Virginia’s School of Education found that larger boards are fundamentally more political, especially in urban districts. In 2008 the Commission for School Board Excellence found that large school boards in Georgia had substantially more conflict than smaller boards — evidence substantiated by a 2010 Vanderbilt study that showed larger school boards have the most discord. School board conflicts are directly linked to diminished organizational effectiveness, less productive relationships with the superintendent, and worse outcomes.
The current board is the same size as other metropolitan areas with significantly higher student populations. Dallas, Houston and Miami have nine members while serving as many as 347,000 students.
Don’t buy into the rhetoric about growing the board to represent constituents better. Better representation is an outcome of wise leadership, not increasing the number of politicians.
TREY GODFREY
senior vice president of policy, Baton Rouge Area Chamber
Baton Rouge