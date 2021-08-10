What has happened to our services in Baton Rouge? Garbage pickup is still usually reliable. But sometimes recycle and trash pickups are missed. They are usually picked up a week later after being missed.
On Aug. 2, our trash pickup was missed for the second time in a row. My husband called 311 on Aug. 3 to report this, and the trash was picked up the following day. However, two of our neighbors had set out trash for the Aug. 2 pickup, and their trash was not picked up at the same time that ours was.
Why is our service so unreliable?
BETTY BARBRE
retired secretary
Baton Rouge