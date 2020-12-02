During the annual Medicare enrollment period, Medicare advantage plans and other Medicare derivatives are saturating the media, advertising their added benefits.
Dental coverage, eyeglasses, fitness programs, no monthly fees, etc. What is not in advertisements, but will be in the fine print you sign when you enroll, is what they do not cover. Notably they do not mention that outpatient medications are covered at 80% which is the same as your basic Medicare coverage.
Most participants will not use this benefit in any given year but those who do will face responsibility for large sums. This would be patients receiving expensive chemotherapy drugs, immune therapies for gastrointestinal diseases such as colitis or Crohn’s disease, rheumatologic diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis or lupus, immune disorders and possibly some newer therapies for diabetes. Some therapies can cost over $10,000 per month, leaving the patient with responsibility for thousands of dollars annually.
Most patients do not find out about this limitation until they develop a serious illness and then have an additional burden added to their misfortune. Medicare participants, including participants in advantage and other derivatives, are not able to access discounts from pharmaceutical companies, as that is considered fraud.
Programs exist to help Medicare participants but many are underfunded, particularly late in the year. Some programs will pay providers less and your physicians/providers may not participate in the program and you will be faced with finding a new practice. Medicare participants with a gap coverage pay a monthly fee that can vary by plan, but those will generally cover most if not all of the 20% not covered by Medicare.
So Medicare participants beware of what you are not getting with Medicare advantage programs and other similar derivatives. Perhaps truth in advertising for limitations in coverage should be applied to these programs to more fully inform target audiences.
ROBERT VEITH
physician
New Orleans