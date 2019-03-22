Dealing with the Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans must be maddening for the New Orleans City Council. An agency that cannot tell you how much is in its accounts nor how much is owed to it defies logic.
These issues are much too important to be left in the fog of confusion; the City Council and the citizens have a right to know.
The only way to clear this fog is to have an independent audit of all Sewerage & Water Board accounts. Then we will know how much is there and how much is owed.
If you don't know where you are, how can you ever know how much to ask for? I urge the City Council, which represents all New Orleans residents, to demand an audit of all Sewerage & Water Board accounts at once. Then we can clear the confusion, and the mayor can have a good, defensible number to use at the Legislature to make our case for help.
Paul R. Valteau Jr.
attorney
New Orleans