I applaud your editorial in the April 18 edition of The Times-Picayune | The Advocate. The use of private money to finance public elections, or “Zuckerbucks,” is the gravest danger that our nation faces, bar none. Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Kim Jong-in, and the Ayatollah combined do not threaten our republic as severely as does the loss of confidence in the fairness of our elections.
In the months leading up to the 2020 election, Mark Zuckerberg donated $400 million to the Center for Tech and Civic Life, a left-wing nonprofit advocacy group with ties to the Democratic Party. However, the public was only told that the CTCL would make grants of money to local election officials to help them deal with the pandemic’s effects on the upcoming election. Instead, the money was used by Democrat political machines across the country for highly partisan get-out-the-vote efforts such as vote harvesting, ballot drop-off boxes, etc.
As to whether the Zuckerbucks changed the outcome of the election, you can decide for yourself: Georgia (16 electoral votes) was decided by 11,779 votes; Arizona (11 electoral votes) was decided by 10,457 votes; Wisconsin (10 electoral votes) was decided by 20,682 votes; Pennsylvania (20 electoral votes) was decided by 80,555 votes; Nevada (6 electoral votes) was decided by 33,596 votes. Those states collectively held 63 electoral votes, and a flip of only 38 electoral votes, or less than 100,000 of the 155 million votes cast, would have been sufficient to change the election result. That $400 million in Zuckerbucks could easily have made the difference in the 2020 presidential election!
State Rep. Blake Miguez, R-Erath, has again filed a bill (House Bill 811) to prohibit the use of Zuckerbucks in Louisiana elections. This bill deserves our full support.
LOUIS GURVICH
chairman, Republican Party of Louisiana
New Orleans