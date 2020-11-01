President Barack Obama said conservatives were hunkering down with our Bibles and our guns; Hillary Clinton called us deplorables; Joe Biden called us chumps. Has Donald Trump ever said anything other than he loves America and her citizens?
With about one-half of the country being deplorables and chumps, how is a Biden-Harris (or is that Harris-Biden?) administration going to govern?
I know this letter has a lot of questions; what is the answer? I think love is the answer, but I don't feel it from the Democrats.
MICHAEL DEFELICE
real estate
Zachary