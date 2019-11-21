As a moderate, lifelong Independent voter, I’ve been listening to the impeachment hearing with great interest. I play a little game in my mind while listening to the various congressmen and try to guess if they’re Republicans or Democrats. When I can’t really guess, I’m inclined to believe that particular person is a good public servant. I read a poll on Politico today that alarmed me greatly. It said 62% of those polled had already made up their mind about the impeachment and wouldn’t change their position regardless of the outcome of the hearing. Another 19% said there was a small chance they would change their mind. So possibly 81% of those polled won’t be swayed by the ongoing testimony. A man once told me that ignorance was simply a lack of knowledge. He went on to say that stupidity is ignorance with no desire to learn otherwise.
John Singleton
equipment designer
Livingston