Six years ago, our small business chamber group initiated the new $9.3 million Interstate 110/Terrace exit to stop the one-vehicle-per-minute conflicts at Washington’s exit. So we thought. It was completed 20 months ago, but the Department of Transportation and Development has done nothing to restrict the worst exit in America. There has been 50 feet by 1,500 feet of unused pavement and open space besides the current highway, for up to three more lanes, sitting right there for 57 years. It parallels I-10 and Braddock Street, unused. Why?
Parish population has declined the last 10 years. COVID-19 slashed traffic. Undaunted, DOTD proposes to demolish and rebuild four miles of I-10 in the heart of Baton Rouge. Proposed construction scheduling is now 23 years, for more than $1.1 billion. Only 200 of 960 columns will be reused. How will 100,000 vehicles daily continue flowing?
DOTD’s plan demolishes the award-winning City Park bridges and doubles their width with 14-foot concrete sound barriers. The Perkins ramps are eliminated, shifting to Acadian. Perkins carries more traffic than Acadian and has two traffic lights vs four at Acadian, which floods. Also demoed is the Nairn Street Bridge connecting Valley Park and Southdowns communities.
Our three-year $80 million plan can be seen at ChamberEBR.com. It keeps all four bridges, widens choke points wider and connects Acadians and Perkins ramps. It provides emergency vehicle station at the foot of the new bridge and fewer than 10 properties are impacted.
Widen the choke points, don’t continue choking Baton Rouge.
There has not been one word of open debate on this, the biggest BR issue ever.
COLEMAN BROWN
infrastructure chairman, Chamber of Commerce of East Baton Rouge Parish
Baton Rouge