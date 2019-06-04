The recent national trends in declining college enrollments (see "Term Enrollment Estimates Spring 2019" from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center) and the projected decline in college-bound high school seniors through the rest of the 2020s, should be a wake-up call for all public institutions that hitch their fortunes and finances on undergraduate student enrollment.

It is especially so at LSU, where state support has been supplanted by undergraduate student fees and tuition over the last decade. Although not explicitly stated, it is clear that undergraduate enrollments will drive all future faculty, research and infrastructure support at LSU. To the extent that LSU is the state’s public flagship institution, this poses serious risks to its status and preeminence among its national peers.

There are few solutions to this dilemma. Firstly, since state support is no longer coming back, the businesses and industries that rely on our students should work directly with LSU to promote and support curricula that help their need; to some extent, this may require rightsizing some of the existing programs.

Secondly, the LSU Board of Supervisors should take a broader interest in promoting such public-private partnerships. As someone who has spent more than three decades here at LSU as a faculty member and for some of that time as an administrator, I have seen the tribulations that we have gone through with each budget cut. I am concerned that basing our fortunes entirely on a mirage (student enrollment) would affect our mission of pursuing strategic research initiatives and supporting the state’s economic development agenda that are part of LSU’s land-, sea-, and space-grant designations.

Kalliat Valsaraj

professor of chemical engineering

Baton Rouge