Is there a certain kind of exhilaration that people experience when they throw litter and trash out of cars and boats? Please tell me.
Louisianans are dropping trash in our waterways, wildlife areas, and highways at an alarming rate. As secretary of the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, and an avid boater and fisherman, it’s discouraging to see plastic bottles, cans and Styrofoam food containers floating by.
We brag that Louisiana is the "Sportsman’s Paradise," and rightfully so, because of the beauty of our bayous, rivers, and wildlife areas. But that title is threatened by the trash heaps scarring our paradise.
LDWF supports Gov. John Bel Edwards’ new Task Force on Statewide Litter Abatement and Beautification, along with the Lieutenant Governor’s Office’s Keep Louisiana Beautiful program, both dedicated to finding policy solutions to our litter problem.
It’s sad that the state is spending around $40 million annually on litter removal, abatement education and enforcement, and even that is not enough. It would be great to have half of that money for early childhood education.
And consider that LDWF enforcement agents wrote 485 citations in 2020 and 499 in 2021 for littering. And those are just the instances we witnessed.
LDWF is supporting legislation being discussed in the current session designed to penalize those that contribute to this scourge on our state.
We can win this battle, but it will take a united effort. Please consider participating in “Love the Boot Week,” April 18-24. Sponsored by Keep Louisiana Beautiful, it is a campaign dedicated to the cleanup and beautification of our state.
The ultimate goal is to make it a year-round fight.
I will take a liberty with a quote by comedian Jim Shubert: “If Louisiana was an apartment, we wouldn’t be getting our security deposit back.”
Louisiana, we can do better.
JACK MONTOUCET
secretary, Department of Wildlife and Fisheries
Baton Rouge