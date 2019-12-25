Most readers have probably heard the saying, “Two wrongs don’t make a right.” There is still much truth in that old saw. Specifically to this letter, the two wrongs are U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s refusal to “advise and consent” on the Merrick Garland nomination to the Supreme Court, and the possibility Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi pondered refusing to transmit to the Senate articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.
McConnell’s refusal to accept his constitutional role in order to deny former President Barack Obama an appointment to the U.S. Supreme Court was a deliberate choice of fascism over constitutional democracy for the institutional power it preserved. It is just one damning piece of evidence for the utter bankruptcy of the Republican Party. Moreover, virtually every current Republican position is rationalized by some form of “whataboutism” rather than principle, of which they have none remaining. Trump has pulled back the curtain of their hypocrisy. However, neither the country nor the Democratic Party would be served by Pelosi adopting the same utterly bankrupt methods. The nation is desperate for leaders with principle.
But I can understand the appeal to Pelosi and congressional Democrats. The constitution requires senators to become impartial jurors in the case of an impeachment trial. In fact, each senator will swear an oath to just that prior to any trial. But McConnell and other Senate Republicans have already declared oaths have no meaning and the Constitution is little more than toilet paper. Any trial will be coordinated with the White House, and the outcome is preordained. Despite accusing the House of a sham impeachment, Senate Republicans are perfectly willing to conduct a sham trial.
So why bother? The thing Trump wants most is a show trial where he can punish his enemies and claim vindication. What Senate Republicans want most is to get this over with without exposing any more of their hypocrisy. Why give either the satisfaction? Without a sham trial, Trump will be obsessed with impeachment until election day. It’s all he would talk about or tweet about. The issue would stay fresh in voter’s minds. It’s a risk but one with obvious benefits.
And one more thing would be accomplished. Such a move would guarantee Trump’s name would never again be mentioned without “impeached but denied a trial” attached, and that would necessitate an explanation for a criminal president and his sold-out supporters every single time it comes up. That is a kind of justice that is almost too pure to walk away from.
Paul Spillman
St. Francisville