Several recent letters regarding the Basin Bridge to Lafayette hit the nail on the head. Enforcement and patrolling the bridge would alleviate a lot of the problem. The instances of big rig trucks that are passing in the left lane are blatant these days as are the excessive speeds. I think Gov. Mike Foster is the one who dialed back the speed on the bridge, and it went well as long as he was around. Since then, it has been a disaster with accidents and deaths. The State Police obviously doesn't care as the bridge is not a priority, and one can drive back and forth and never see a police car. As several people have already written in, let's see if we can get the State Police and governor to be as concerned as we are. Can The Advocate run a front page story to help decrease this carnage?
Julius Mullins
physician
Baton Rouge