Shaun Ferguson, New Orleans' superintendent of police, was successful in leading the department in allowing protesters to march throughout New Orleans to protest police violence. Ferguson was also successful in containing the protest, so they did not turn into riots leading to deaths and destruction of property as we have seen in so many other American cities. I applaud his efforts.
The NOPD deployed tear gas just one time during these many protests, and that was when aggressive protesters charged police lines attempting to break through and ascend to the top of the bridge. The fact that most of the protesters were, in fact, nonviolent does not mitigate the fact that enough were violent enough to cause tear gas to be deployed. The role of out-of-state agitators in these attacks is unknown but there were concurrent rumors of bused-in agitators and planned riots.
NOPD use of tear gas in this situation has garnered significant criticism and led to the New Orleans City Council considering, then adopting, an ordinance restricting its use to only the “absolute most dire circumstances” or “situations involving an imminent threat of loss of life of bodily injury.”
Members of the public have commented stating that: “They watched in horror as the New Orleans Police Department deployed the gas on June 3 as they marched on the elevated highway” and “the use of tear gas was entirely unnecessary and caused an otherwise peaceful protest to become dangerous and potentially harmful.” We are in America and everyone is entitled to their opinion however well-informed they may be.
I would urge the New Orleans City Council to recognize the vast majority of the citizens who live and work in the city want a strong, efficient police force that can protect them, their homes and their businesses and that the totality of public comments received in support of restricting the use of tear gas is minuscule compared to the population of the city. Those comments are simply not representative of the total population.
I believe that the council proposal to have NOPD issue a warning prior to deploying tear gas is reasonable but beyond that, the council should trust Ferguson, a 21-year force veteran, to do his job. NOPD should be allowed to utilize the tools it needs to protect New Orleans citizens and in mass, violent gatherings, tear gas should be one tool.
CHARLES WILLIAMS
attorney
Covington