I agree with Walt Handelsman's editorial cartoon in the Jan. 15 edition. He shows Donald Trump is an unfit president, using a play on words by saying "unfit" and showing the president's small head in a large suit.
With all the news going around about the second impeachment, Trump has not said much of it. He has put it off and is broadcasting that the people that broke into the Capitol were not true Trump supporters when most of them came from his rally.
Second impeachment: How could you not bring attention to the fact that he will go down in history as the first president to be impeached twice? He has shown that he is unfit for the job in many ways throughout his presidency. It was only a matter of time for the last straw to be pulled.
LILA MOODY
student
Metairie