Keep the traffic cameras in New Orleans. I can't count the number of times in the past few months that I have had a near miss as I was proceeding through a green light when a car ran through the opposing red light. From my point of view, this is a safety matter, not a revenue-raising issue.
I have received more than one ticket for turning right at the corner of Poydras and St. Charles Avenue. After a couple of $120 tickets, I can assure you I stop fully before proceeding to make a right turn. I think the same is true of the general driving public. The threat of a financial penalty makes drivers more cautious and thereby safer drivers.
We all know that the New Orleans Police Department is understaffed and cannot regularly perform traffic control. The only deterrent to running red lights and thereby risking other peoples' lives is the traffic camera system. I urge Mayor Cantrell’s administration to keep the traffic cameras. Perhaps it can consider lowering the fines but maintaining the deterrent of a financial penalty for violators.
Sally Shushan
attorney
New Orleans