Dystanie Veal, 5, receives a free dental screening from dental hygienist Thais Gay and assistant Troy Greenberry as the Daughters of Charity hold a back to school health and wellness fair for kids living in area homeless shelters, with children receiving health screenings, haircuts and backpacks full of school supplies at the St. Maria Goretti Center in New Orleans, La., Friday, July 20, 2018. Four kids received $3,000 scholarships to help cover higher education expenses.