To all who believes the election was stolen from Donald Trump, the following Republican officials have publicly stated in their own words on television that there was no election fraud: Attorney General William Barr, who Trump then considered firing; the director of Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, Chris Krebs, who Trump did fire; the Georgia secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, who Trump called an enemy of the people; the Nevada secretary of state, Barbara Cegavske; Commissioner of Elections of Philadelphia Al Schmidt.
But I am guessing you may not have heard any of this on Fox, from Rush Limbaugh or OAN. As a matter of fact, the only thing that has saved our 233-year-old "American Experiment" with democracy against this attempted coup by the president and his sycophantic minions in Congress and various statehouses is the federal courts, many of whose judges were appointed by Trump himself.
Repeating a lie over and over again, as has been this president's custom, does not make it true.
So there you have it, if you can handle the truth. And by the way, Michael Gerson was a Republican speechwriter for George W. Bush.
LOUIS SHEPARD
property manager
New Orleans