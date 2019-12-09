When I was a teenager in Jacksonville, Florida, growing up swimming, playing basketball and a little baseball, we always had parents and volunteers. There was a time we needed a coach for our son’s team in Clarksdale, Mississippi; no one volunteered. I was never a great baseball player, but I volunteered, because someone had to care for the young men on the team. Do we still care for our children? Are you so busy living the American dream that you forget about the most precious gift of all, our children? My wife Linda and I, when we had volleyball games and basketball games at the same time and day, we decided who would attend the volleyball game and the basketball game.
Our community has had some serious youth issues lately. I believe we can speak to the issue.
First, we must model behavior that does not include violence. Our children and youth watch how we handle conflict and confrontation. I read in the sacred word, “Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God.” Can we not be peacemakers again? The Rev. Martin King and Gandhi taught us that nonviolent direct action has power, and it can produce results.
Secondly, let us all be committed to making a change. At Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church, we are making a change. We have a Community STEM Camp for youth to help them channel their minds to be critical thinkers and not violent persons in society. We have a youth engagement program led by one of our members to also help change behavior. We have partnered with a local swimming club to teach our children how to swim. Why am I concerned? Why do I care? I care, because someone cared for me in Jacksonville, Florida.
What will be our legacy? I personally want to live a legacy that answers, "Did I help somebody along the way?" I care, because so many people cared for me. I know God would not be pleased with me if I did not pay it forward. Dr. Howard Thurman, one of my favorite African American mystics and theologians, talks about the inward journey and the outward journey. Let us all take the outward journey to help our children after we have taken the inward journey to examine ourselves. I have taken my journey and I know what I must do.
Herman O. Kelly Jr.
pastor, Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church
Baton Rouge