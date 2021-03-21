It's a no-brainer!
Drew Brees has submitted a plan to turn the former Six Flags amusement park in New Orleans East into non-profit educational centers, including an agriculture area to help young people learn about urban farming; a discovery lab that would provide science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics programing for our youth; a natural healing center and a food cultural center for culinary arts education.
Future plans would include a ghost kitchen to deliver meals to people in need and a food truck park.
The other two developers vying for selection seek to develop amusement parks, shopping malls, RV parks, tourist attractions, housing and/or warehousing.
It's time we invest in the people who live here and don’t rely on tourism. Let's get behind Brees and the future of our youth and our city.
DONNA CAIRE
massage therapist
Abita Springs